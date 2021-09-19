$122.39 Million in Sales Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to announce sales of $122.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.14 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $254.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $479.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $475.55 million to $480.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $540.33 million, with estimates ranging from $508.86 million to $579.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.33 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

TVTY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,041. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

