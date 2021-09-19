Monolith Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a market cap of $8.37 million and $4,250.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monolith has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00058231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00128594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012969 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars.

