Analysts Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Plug Power posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $6,167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 154.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 877.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 225,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 202,590 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.47. 23,850,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,602,201. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

