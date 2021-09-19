Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. Avid Technology reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $162,415.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 678,704 shares in the company, valued at $18,888,332.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,156 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 5.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.92. 1,434,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,449. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

