First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ RNSC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.30. 4,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,772. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNSC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.