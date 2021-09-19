Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 45,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.54 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.84. Reading International has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $7.64.

Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of Reading International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 197,864 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Reading International by 49.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Reading International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,606 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Reading International during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Reading International during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

