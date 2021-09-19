Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the August 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Progress Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 9,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,486. Progress Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $359,000.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

