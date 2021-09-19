University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc. Invests $37.64 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,635,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 32.4% of University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $444.73. 4,722,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259,575. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.05 and a 200 day moving average of $424.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.