Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives C$11.94 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.94.

FOOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “na” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Goodfood Market to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of TSE:FOOD traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.12. 213,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,165. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of C$6.91 and a 12 month high of C$14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$672.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.76.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.