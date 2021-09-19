iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays cut iliad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. New Street Research cut iliad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iliad in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get iliad alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILIAF remained flat at $$202.00 during trading on Tuesday. iliad has a 12-month low of $147.25 and a 12-month high of $215.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.23.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for iliad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iliad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.