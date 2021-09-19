People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.58.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. FMR LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 11,706.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

PBCT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. 8,585,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459,386. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

