UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNCRY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Erste Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of UNCRY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.20. 43,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,002. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

