Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives $7.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS SPGYF traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. 28,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,121. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.36%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.