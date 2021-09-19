Insureum Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. Insureum has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $167,256.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insureum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00058169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00128577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00048913 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum (ISR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ISRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.