Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.27). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVFM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:EVFM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. 3,104,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,269,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 265,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

