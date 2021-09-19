Brokerages Anticipate Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report sales of $138.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.30 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $135.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $545.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.50 million to $549.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $556.37 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $569.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOPE traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,295. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $16.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

