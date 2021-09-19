Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGAM shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

LON MGAM traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 391.50 ($5.11). The stock had a trading volume of 391,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,528. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of GBX 204.77 ($2.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 418.50 ($5.47). The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 26.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 391.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 351.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

