Short Interest in Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Decreases By 34.0%

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,421,800 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the August 15th total of 2,154,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,985,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of SIRC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,892. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43.
About Solar Integrated Roofing
