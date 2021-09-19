Short Interest in Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Decreases By 34.0%

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,421,800 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the August 15th total of 2,154,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,985,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SIRC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,892. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides installation of solar panels and roofing for commercial and residential properties. Its projects include Desert Willows, Hacienda Heights, LTV Plaza, the Vineyards, Tuscan Hills, Willowcrest Condos. The company was founded by Dave Massey on May 01, 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, CA.

