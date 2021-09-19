Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 261.0 days.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock remained flat at $$19.00 on Friday. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Several research firms recently commented on SEYMF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.20 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

