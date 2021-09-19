Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Up 57.0% in August

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SAFRY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. Safran has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Safran alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAFRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.