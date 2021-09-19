Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Sells 140 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,268,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 360,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,111,000 after purchasing an additional 51,125 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 157,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.68. 25,608,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,737,947. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $471.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

