Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.9% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,039,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,526,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.21. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $333.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.