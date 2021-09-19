Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 420 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after buying an additional 147,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 297,683 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,039,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,526,752. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $333.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.