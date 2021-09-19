RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.51 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $68.94 million and $1.51 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

