CryptoTycoon Market Capitalization Hits $2.29 Million (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. CryptoTycoon has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $389,517.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be purchased for about $30.45 or 0.00063862 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00058554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00129021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00049220 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Coin Profile

CTT is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 940,872 coins and its circulating supply is 75,334 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

