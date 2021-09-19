Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $11.85 million and $397,990.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00072262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00121952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00176490 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.00 or 0.06985911 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,614.72 or 0.99769723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.41 or 0.00849470 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

