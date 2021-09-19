Analysts Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target at C$39.86

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZZZ shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ZZZ traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$35.07. 59,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,874. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$19.13 and a 1-year high of C$35.70.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$192.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

