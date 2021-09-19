IoTeX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.21 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $606.72 million and $30.21 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for $0.0636 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.12 or 0.00331317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00058480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00128996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013022 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

