Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Short Interest Update

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SOLVY remained flat at $$13.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11. Solvay has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $14.23.

Get Solvay alerts:

SOLVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Solvay SA engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Formulations, Advanced Materials, Performance Chemicals and Corporate and Business Services. The Advanced Formulations segment offers specialty formulations that impact surface chemistry and alter liquid behavior.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.