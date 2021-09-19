Short Interest in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Declines By 30.4%

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,454,100 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the August 15th total of 3,526,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24,541.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SVKEF remained flat at $$13.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 39.64%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Pareto Securities started coverage on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.