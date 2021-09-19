Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Update

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the August 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TKGBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKGBY remained flat at $$1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,713. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

