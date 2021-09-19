Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,778,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,755 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 2.8% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.09% of Citigroup worth $125,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,947,000 after acquiring an additional 881,484 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,435,000 after acquiring an additional 181,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citigroup by 21.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,349,000 after acquiring an additional 468,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.96. 30,775,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,611,113. The company has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on C shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

