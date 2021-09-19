TurtleCoin (TRTL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $236,475.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $11.21 million and $236,475.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 110,996,259,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRTLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.