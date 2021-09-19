Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) vs. Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Head to Head Analysis

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) and Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lynas Rare Earths shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Largo Resources and Lynas Rare Earths’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo Resources $121.62 million 6.39 $6.76 million $0.11 109.27 Lynas Rare Earths $278.42 million 17.66 -$13.02 million ($0.02) -272.50

Largo Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lynas Rare Earths. Lynas Rare Earths is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Largo Resources and Lynas Rare Earths’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo Resources 13.44% 8.96% 7.66% Lynas Rare Earths N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Largo Resources and Lynas Rare Earths, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lynas Rare Earths 0 0 0 0 N/A

Largo Resources currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.67%. Given Largo Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Lynas Rare Earths.

Summary

Largo Resources beats Lynas Rare Earths on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

