Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter.

BIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of BIP traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.23. The company had a trading volume of 294,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,679. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 582.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 903,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,153,000 after purchasing an additional 236,601 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after buying an additional 230,846 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

