AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.19. AGCO posted earnings per share of $2.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $9.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $9.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $11.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.07.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,375,000 after buying an additional 389,929 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 273.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,993,000 after buying an additional 382,270 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 712.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 413,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after buying an additional 362,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,759,000 after buying an additional 288,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2,120.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after buying an additional 288,215 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO traded down $3.10 on Friday, reaching $126.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,078. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

