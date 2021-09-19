New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Update

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,360,000 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the August 15th total of 65,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of NYSE EDU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 38,866,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,371,652. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.84.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. Bank of America cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.
