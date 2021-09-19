First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Update

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 75.6% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 78,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 24,261 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $929,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $27.29. 27,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.20). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.66%. Research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.