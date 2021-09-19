Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Receives $37.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.47.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CGNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target for the company.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Shares of CGNT stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,334. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $1,075,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $28,364,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $29,151,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $3,112,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $32,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.