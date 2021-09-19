Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHPPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Signify alerts:

Shares of PHPPY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736. Signify has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.