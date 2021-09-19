Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.3% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 119.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 536.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 604.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 297.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,363 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.53. 67,979,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,801,766. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $196.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

