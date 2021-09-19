EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 22.54.

EVCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM traded down 1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 16.33. 3,361,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,881. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 19.00. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of 16.01 and a twelve month high of 23.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.01 by 0.05. The company had revenue of 121.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 110.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 349,996. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

