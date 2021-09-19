The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Decreased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 490.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in The Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 11.3% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $335.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,103,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,933. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $354.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.25.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

