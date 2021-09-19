Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,980 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 268.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 819,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,977,000 after buying an additional 596,812 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,643,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,407,910. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

