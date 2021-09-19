Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,023. The company has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $399.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

