The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Trimmed by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,103,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,933. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $354.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.25.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

