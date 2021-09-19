Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Short Interest Down 31.4% in August

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 49,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Mesabi Trust by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSB traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.56. 69,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,815. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20. Mesabi Trust has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $414.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

