Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
MUFG stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,769,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,885. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.00.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.
