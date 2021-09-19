Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MUFG stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,769,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,885. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

