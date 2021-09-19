SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Short Interest Down 32.7% in August

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the August 15th total of 7,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in SLM by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,085,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $290,196,000 after purchasing an additional 543,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,610,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,686,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,905,000 after acquiring an additional 637,289 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 7,220,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,744,000 after acquiring an additional 225,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,944,000 after acquiring an additional 243,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.10. 8,826,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,458,641. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.38. SLM has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. SLM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLM will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

