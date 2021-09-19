Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.45 Million

Brokerages expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to post sales of $345.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $352.30 million and the lowest is $338.48 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $292.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.78.

Shares of NYSE:CBOE traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.61. 876,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.31. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.